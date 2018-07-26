Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Marine Products (MPX) Stock Price

News stories about Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Marine Products earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.7423246492181 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE:MPX traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,513. The company has a market cap of $693.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 0.42. Marine Products has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $23.19.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $87.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.81 million. Marine Products had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 32.78%. sell-side analysts forecast that Marine Products will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. Marine Products’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MPX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Marine Products from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd.

In other news, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 2,600 shares of Marine Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $41,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 375,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,994,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 1,740 shares of Marine Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $28,344.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,964,420.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,100 shares of company stock worth $294,962. Insiders own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. It provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex Jet Boats, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

