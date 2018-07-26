Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (VMO) Share Price

News stories about Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the investment management company an impact score of 46.451843120684 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr traded down $0.07, reaching $11.78, on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,404. Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $13.37.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.0554 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%.

