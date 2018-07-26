Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Penn Virginia (PVAC) Stock Price

Press coverage about Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Penn Virginia earned a daily sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 46.4560626736853 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PVAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of Penn Virginia from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Penn Virginia from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Penn Virginia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Shares of Penn Virginia traded up $0.27, hitting $88.17, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. 335,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Penn Virginia has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $96.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.55.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.42. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 24.78% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $77.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.60 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Penn Virginia will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penn Virginia news, Director Diversified Asset Manageme Kls sold 174,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $11,589,610.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Tammy Hinkle sold 778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.46, for a total value of $47,815.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 458,915 shares of company stock worth $29,137,647. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. The company also has operations in the Granite Wash in Oklahoma.

