Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Sun Communities (SUI) Share Price

Media headlines about Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sun Communities earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.6101707025052 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Sun Communities alerts:

SUI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $97.00 price objective on Sun Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sun Communities from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

NYSE SUI opened at $96.60 on Thursday. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $80.12 and a twelve month high of $99.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.12.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.82. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $271.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.11%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2018, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 350 communities comprising approximately 122,000 developed sites in 29 states and Ontario, Canada. For more information about Sun Communities, Inc, please visit www.suncommunities.com.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.