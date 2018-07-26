Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Nexeo Solutions (NXEO) Share Price

News stories about Nexeo Solutions (NASDAQ:NXEO) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nexeo Solutions earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.9972884630944 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NXEO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexeo Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nexeo Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

Shares of Nexeo Solutions traded down $0.02, hitting $9.17, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. 5,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,829. The firm has a market cap of $854.34 million, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.31. Nexeo Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Nexeo Solutions (NASDAQ:NXEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Nexeo Solutions had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.84 million. analysts expect that Nexeo Solutions will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexeo Solutions, Inc operates as a chemical and plastic products distributor in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Chemicals, Plastics, and Environmental Services segments. It provides approximately 22,000 products used in various industries, including household, industrial and institutional, lubricants, architectural coatings, adhesives, sealants, elastomers, automotive, healthcare, personal care, oil and gas, and construction.

