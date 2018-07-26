Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Everbridge (EVBG) Stock Price

News coverage about Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Everbridge earned a news impact score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 45.572140481496 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Everbridge traded down $0.26, hitting $50.70, on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 431 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,371. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $53.42.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.61 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.01% and a negative return on equity of 42.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EVBG. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Everbridge to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, June 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Everbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.89.

In related news, SVP Imad Mouline sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $110,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 219,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $11,259,184.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 654,152 shares of company stock valued at $32,699,517. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States, Sweden, England, and China. The company offers Critical Event Management, a SaaS-based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, which enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management, which enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

