Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact athenahealth (ATHN) Share Price

News headlines about athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. athenahealth earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the health services provider an impact score of 47.5037658183164 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

Get athenahealth alerts:

Shares of athenahealth stock opened at $148.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.70, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.26. athenahealth has a fifty-two week low of $111.61 and a fifty-two week high of $163.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The health services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.13 million. athenahealth had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that athenahealth will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATHN. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of athenahealth from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of athenahealth and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Leerink Swann restated a “hold” rating on shares of athenahealth in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of athenahealth from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of athenahealth from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.80.

In other athenahealth news, insider Daniel P. Haley sold 1,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.40, for a total value of $165,385.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,020.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Bush sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $3,875,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,829 shares of company stock valued at $5,523,342. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About athenahealth

athenahealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides network-based medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, care coordination, and population health services for medical groups and health systems. It offers athenaCollector, a network-enabled billing and practice management solution; athenaClinicals, an electronic health record for managing patient's clinical documentation; athenaCommunicator, an engagement and communication solution that provides an automated communication service between patients and provider practices for interactions outside the exam room; and athenaCoordinator for order transmission and care coordination services.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for athenahealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for athenahealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.