Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect CPFL Energia (CPL) Share Price

News headlines about CPFL Energia (NYSE:CPL) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CPFL Energia earned a daily sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.8228404108185 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

CPL stock opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. CPFL Energia has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $17.69.

CPFL Energia (NYSE:CPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter. CPFL Energia had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.30%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of CPFL Energia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th.

About CPFL Energia

CPFL Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and commercializes electricity to residential, industrial, and commercial customers in Brazil. The company generates electricity through wind, biomass-powered thermal, solar, and hydroelectric power plants. It also manufactures, commercializes, rents, and maintains electro-mechanical equipment; and offers administrative, call center, collection, IT, telecommunication, energy transmission, and energy efficiency management services, as well as maintenance services for energy generation companies.

