Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Cooper Companies (COO) Share Price

Media stories about Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cooper Companies earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the medical device company an impact score of 45.6796081508758 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $254.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.64. Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $216.47 and a 1-year high of $260.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The medical device company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $631.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.49 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Oppenheimer set a $265.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.36.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.33, for a total transaction of $100,761.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $504,824.11. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,676,516.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,390,836 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

