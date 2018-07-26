Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect Echostar (SATS) Stock Price

Media headlines about Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Echostar earned a news sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 50.6101175213755 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Echostar opened at $44.68 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a current ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 8.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Echostar has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Echostar had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $501.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Echostar will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SATS. TheStreet cut Echostar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. BidaskClub cut Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Echostar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Echostar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

In other Echostar news, Director Anthony M. Federico sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $222,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,151.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Echostar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation provides satellite service operations and video delivery solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

