Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Ultra Clean (UCTT) Share Price

News stories about Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ultra Clean earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 45.9164056171075 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

UCTT stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,408,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,703. The company has a market capitalization of $606.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.97. Ultra Clean has a 12 month low of $14.58 and a 12 month high of $34.59.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.97 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Ultra Clean will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UCTT has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

In other Ultra Clean news, SVP William Joe Williams sold 5,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $99,392.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,385.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

