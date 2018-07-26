Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) Stock Price

Press coverage about Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Karyopharm Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.9012041030335 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

KPTI stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.33. 11,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,870. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $20.39. The stock has a market cap of $905.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 3.74.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 million. equities analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KPTI shares. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.82.

In other news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 10,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $167,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ltd Chione sold 20,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total transaction of $373,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,935 shares of company stock worth $5,486,795 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor(KPT-330), which is in Phase 2b clinical study in treatments of refractory multiple myeloma; Phase 1b/2 clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for multiple myeloma patients; Phase 2b clinical study in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Phase 3 clinical trial in combination with Velcade (bortezomib) and dexamethasone for multiple myeloma patients; and Phase 2/3 clinical study in liposarcoma.

