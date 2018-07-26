Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income (HEQ) Stock Price

News articles about John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income (NYSE:HEQ) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the investment management company an impact score of 48.1454031211079 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income traded down $0.19, reaching $16.19, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 40,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,598. John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income has a 12-month low of $15.87 and a 12-month high of $17.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.376 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 8th.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide total return with a focus on current income and gains, and also consisting of long-term capital appreciation. It will invest over 80% of its net assets in equity and equity-related securities, including common stock, preferred stock, depositary receipts (including American depositary receipts and global depositary receipts), index-related securities, options on equity securities and equity indexes, real estate investment structures, convertible securities, private placements, convertible preferred stock, rights, warrants, derivatives linked to equity securities or indexes and other equity equivalents.

