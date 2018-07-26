Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Foresight Energy (FELP) Share Price

Headlines about Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Foresight Energy earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the energy company an impact score of 46.7129123868751 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Foresight Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Foresight Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.83.

FELP stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.79. 7,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.53. Foresight Energy has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $4.88.

Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Foresight Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $240.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.20 million. equities research analysts predict that Foresight Energy will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foresight Energy LP engages in the development, mining, production, marketing, transportation, and sale of thermal coal primarily in the eastern United States and internationally. As of March 7, 2018, the company operated two longwall mining complexes with three longwall mining systems in Williamson and Sugar Camp; one continuous mining operation in Macoupin; and the Sitran river terminal on the Ohio River.

