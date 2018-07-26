Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Willbros Group (WG) Stock Price

Headlines about Willbros Group (NYSE:WG) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Willbros Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 44.33503473967 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of WG remained flat at $$0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Willbros Group has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $3.35.

About Willbros Group

Willbros Group, Inc is a specialty energy infrastructure contractor serving the oil and gas and power industries with offerings that primarily include construction, maintenance and facilities development services. The Company operates through three segments: Oil & Gas, Utility T&D and Canada. The Company provides services through operating subsidiaries.

