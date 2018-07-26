Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Micro Focus International (MFGP) Stock Price

Media stories about Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Micro Focus International earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.0617740374613 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered Micro Focus International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised Micro Focus International to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Monday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

MFGP opened at $17.12 on Thursday. Micro Focus International has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $36.21.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.5833 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Micro Focus International’s previous special dividend of $0.35.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to federal, airlines, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through Micro Focus and SUSE segments.

