Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Leading Brands (LBIX) Stock Price

Headlines about Leading Brands (NASDAQ:LBIX) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Leading Brands earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 46.6224033454612 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Leading Brands opened at $1.39 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Leading Brands has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $3.75.

Get Leading Brands alerts:

About Leading Brands

Leading Brands, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the production and distribution of beverages. The company was formerly known as Brio Industries Inc and changed its name to Leading Brands, Inc in October 1999. Leading Brands, Inc was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Leading Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leading Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.