Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Invesco Van Kmpn Trst Fr Invst Grd Mncpl (VGM) Share Price

Media headlines about Invesco Van Kmpn Trst Fr Invst Grd Mncpl (NYSE:VGM) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Invesco Van Kmpn Trst Fr Invst Grd Mncpl earned a news impact score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 46.4299747602885 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE VGM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.31. 766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,668. Invesco Van Kmpn Trst Fr Invst Grd Mncpl has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $13.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0601 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%.

