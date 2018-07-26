Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Colfax (CFX) Share Price

Media stories about Colfax (NYSE:CFX) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Colfax earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.980134731506 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several research firms have issued reports on CFX. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Colfax from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Colfax from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Colfax from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.76.

Shares of Colfax opened at $30.54 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Colfax has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $43.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.28.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Colfax had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Colfax will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shyam Kambeyanda sold 873 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $28,355.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified industrial technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, and supplies heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, and gas compressors, as well as related products, systems, and services.

