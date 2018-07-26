Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Gold Fields (GFI) Share Price

Media headlines about Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Gold Fields earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.8457025198642 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Gold Fields from $7.06 to $6.31 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Macquarie cut Gold Fields from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.35.

Gold Fields opened at $3.61 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. Gold Fields has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of -0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Gold Fields Limited produces gold and holds gold reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company engages in underground and surface gold and surface copper mining and related activities, including exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It holds interests in seven operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

