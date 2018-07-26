Solar Senior Capital (SUNS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Solar Senior Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut Solar Senior Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd.

Solar Senior Capital stock opened at $16.71 on Thursday. Solar Senior Capital has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $18.40. The company has a market capitalization of $269.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.60.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Solar Senior Capital had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 67.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 million. equities analysts expect that Solar Senior Capital will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 19.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,941,000 after buying an additional 105,056 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Solar Senior Capital during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Resource America Inc. boosted its position in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 80.9% during the first quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 83,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 37,148 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 16.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 10,997 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 939.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 9,390 shares during the period. 25.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Solar Senior Capital

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

