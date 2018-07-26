Societe Generale Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for STMicroelectronics (STM)

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Societe Generale in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on STM. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.50 ($28.82) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Cfra set a €25.80 ($30.35) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.50 ($25.29) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €21.42 ($25.20).

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Shares of STM stock opened at €19.87 ($23.38) on Tuesday. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 12 month high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.