SM Energy Co (SM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $373.78 Million

Equities research analysts expect SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) to report sales of $373.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $403.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $307.20 million. SM Energy reported sales of $284.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full-year sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.87 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. SM Energy had a net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $769.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 106.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. B. Riley lowered shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.36.

SM stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.53. 7,670,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,346,211. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $12.29 and a 52-week high of $28.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centenus Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter valued at $2,705,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,435,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SM Energy by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,505 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 63,321 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in SM Energy by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 156,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in SM Energy by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,820 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It primarily has operations in the South Texas and Gulf Coast, Rocky Mountain, and Permian regions.

