Skylands Capital LLC Decreases Position in Newell Brands Inc (NWL)

Skylands Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NWL. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Newell Brands by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Newell Brands by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Newell Brands by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Sunday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.35.

In related news, Director Michael Todman purchased 4,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.53 per share, with a total value of $106,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Craigie purchased 1,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.67 per share, for a total transaction of $26,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newell Brands opened at $25.89 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Newell Brands Inc has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $53.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Newell Brands had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 19.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

