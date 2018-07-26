Sito Mobile (SITO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.06

Shares of Sito Mobile Ltd (NASDAQ:SITO) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 1200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SITO. Zacks Investment Research raised Sito Mobile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Sito Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $52.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of -1.10.

Sito Mobile (NASDAQ:SITO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $11.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 million. Sito Mobile had a negative return on equity of 90.57% and a negative net margin of 38.36%. equities research analysts predict that Sito Mobile Ltd will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sito Mobile by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 972,995 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,911,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Birchview Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Sito Mobile by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 140,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sito Mobile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $818,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Sito Mobile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sito Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Sito Mobile Company Profile

SITO Mobile Ltd. engages in the provision of advertising solutions to businesses, advertisers, and brands. It offers Location Based Advertising, which display advertisements and videos on behalf of advertisers; and Mobile Messaging, a platform for building and controlling tailored programs including messaging and customer incentive programs.

