SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE) Receiving Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SiteOne Landscape Supply earned a daily sentiment score of -0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 43.9892766593111 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SITE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.86.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply opened at $87.70 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $95.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 72.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.14). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $371.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $141,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,530.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $936,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,171 shares of company stock valued at $7,362,928 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products, such as herbicides; landscape accessories; nursery goods outdoor lighting; and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; turf protection products; grass seed; and turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies, as well as value-added consultative services to its customers.

