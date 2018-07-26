Sit Investment Associates Inc. Buys New Holdings in Targa Resources Corp (TRGP)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter worth $113,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter worth $206,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 6,191.4% in the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

TRGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Targa Resources from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $53.00 price objective on Targa Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.27.

NYSE TRGP opened at $52.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Targa Resources Corp has a fifty-two week low of $39.59 and a fifty-two week high of $53.24.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 0.88%. sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -846.51%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.