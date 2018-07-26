Sirius XM (SIRI) Given Media Impact Score of 0.19

Press coverage about Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sirius XM earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 46.3339641515637 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sirius XM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Sunday, April 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Shares of Sirius XM opened at $7.14 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.35, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $5.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The firm has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 76.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

In other Sirius XM news, CFO David J. Frear sold 725,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $4,758,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,508,371 shares in the company, valued at $9,894,913.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Cook sold 196,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $1,250,588.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,664,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,617,334.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,326,770 shares of company stock valued at $15,923,278 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music plus sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather programs, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop to country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

