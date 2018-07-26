Siltronic (WAF) Given a €120.00 Price Target at Commerzbank

Commerzbank set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Siltronic and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €168.00 ($197.65) price target on Siltronic and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Siltronic and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Siltronic has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €151.60 ($178.35).

Siltronic traded up €2.00 ($2.35), hitting €143.00 ($168.24), during trading hours on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 280,725 shares. Siltronic has a fifty-two week low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a fifty-two week high of €153.20 ($180.24).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

