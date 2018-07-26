Silicom (SILC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Silicom had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILC traded up $3.60 on Thursday, hitting $40.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,783. The company has a market capitalization of $281.67 million, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.35. Silicom has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $77.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Silicom by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in Silicom by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. 22NW LP acquired a new position in Silicom during the 1st quarter worth about $2,183,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Silicom by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 129,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 21,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Silicom by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 16,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silicom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry.

