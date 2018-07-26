Silgan (SLGN) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.74-0.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.78. Silgan also updated its FY18 guidance to $2.03-2.13 EPS.
Silgan traded up $0.21, reaching $26.94, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 31,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,067. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.49. Silgan has a 12-month low of $26.18 and a 12-month high of $32.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.
Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 6.80%. Silgan’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Silgan will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.
In other news, COO Adam J. Greenlee sold 10,864 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $301,041.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony P. Andreacchi sold 1,600 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $44,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,295 shares of company stock valued at $780,450 over the last ninety days. 30.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Silgan
Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as soups, vegetables, fruit, meat, tomato based products, seafood, coffee, adult nutritional drinks, pet food, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.
