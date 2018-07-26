Signal Token (SIG) One Day Volume Tops $156,257.00

Signal Token (CURRENCY:SIG) traded up 33% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 26th. Signal Token has a total market cap of $9.93 million and approximately $156,257.00 worth of Signal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Signal Token has traded 136.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Signal Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0450 or 0.00000466 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Signal Token

Signal Token launched on December 6th, 2017. Signal Token’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,625,490 tokens. Signal Token’s official website is www.spectivvr.com . Signal Token’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Signal Token is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Signal Token

Signal Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signal Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Signal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

