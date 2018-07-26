Shutterstock Inc (SSTK) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSTK. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the first quarter worth $184,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 3,798.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 211.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 233.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

SSTK opened at $48.68 on Thursday. Shutterstock Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.56 and a beta of 1.29.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.04). Shutterstock had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Shutterstock Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SSTK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Shutterstock Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides content products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services, which include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips that customers use in their visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and commercial music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

Recommended Story: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.