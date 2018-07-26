Show Trading Down 16% Over Last Week (SHOW)

Show (CURRENCY:SHOW) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last seven days, Show has traded 16% lower against the dollar. Show has a market cap of $0.00 and $825,961.00 worth of Show was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Show token can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Show alerts:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00088169 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010961 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00024864 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00010374 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007741 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00011842 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003914 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000343 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Show Token Profile

SHOW uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Show’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Show’s official Twitter account is @show_coin . Show’s official website is www.show.one

Buying and Selling Show

Show can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Show directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Show should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Show using one of the exchanges listed above.

