Short Interest in Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RNN) Grows By 0.2%

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,351 shares, a growth of 0.2% from the June 29th total of 2,046,334 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,914 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.1 days. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rexahn Pharmaceuticals stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) by 61.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,354 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.24% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals opened at $1.47 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $3.19.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04).

Several brokerages have recently commented on RNN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright set a $20.00 price target on shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

About Rexahn Pharmaceuticals

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes treatments for cancer. The company's clinical stage drug candidates include RX-3117, which is in Phase II a clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory pancreatic cancer and advanced bladder cancer; and Supinoxin that is in Phase II a clinical study to treat patients with metastatic triple negative breast cancer.

