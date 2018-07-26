Short Interest in Real Goods Solar, Inc. (RGSE) Expands By 95.6%

Real Goods Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGSE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,486,699 shares, a growth of 95.6% from the June 29th total of 1,271,018 shares. Approximately 16.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,495,444 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RGSE shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on Real Goods Solar in a research report on Friday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Real Goods Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Get Real Goods Solar alerts:

In related news, CEO Dennis J. Lacey purchased 25,000 shares of Real Goods Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $31,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Real Goods Solar stock opened at $0.34 on Thursday. Real Goods Solar has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $3.25.

Real Goods Solar (NASDAQ:RGSE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Real Goods Solar had a negative net margin of 125.52% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The business had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter. equities research analysts predict that Real Goods Solar will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Real Goods Solar

Real Goods Solar, Inc operates as a residential and small business commercial solar energy engineering, procurement, and construction company in the United States. The company's Residential segment installs solar energy systems for homeowners, including lease financing, as well as small business commercial services in the continental U.S.

Further Reading: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Real Goods Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Goods Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.