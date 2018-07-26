Short Interest in Park National Co. (PRK) Grows By 18.4%

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 477,451 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the June 29th total of 403,351 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 30,835 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.5 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Park National in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

NYSEAMERICAN PRK opened at $110.25 on Thursday. Park National has a 12 month low of $92.42 and a 12 month high of $119.00.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. Park National had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $87.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.50 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Park National in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Park National in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Park National in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Park National in the first quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Park National by 51.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

