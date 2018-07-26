Short Interest in DPW Holdings Inc (DPW) Expands By 10.2%

DPW Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,850,761 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the June 29th total of 7,121,884 shares. Approximately 14.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 834,340 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:DPW opened at $0.51 on Thursday. DPW has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $5.95.

DPW (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 21st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). DPW had a negative net margin of 64.32% and a negative return on equity of 120.15%. The business had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million.

DPW Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America and Europe. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

