Short Interest in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (FAX) Grows By 31.7%

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 141,653 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the June 29th total of 107,545 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 546,283 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $4.30 on Thursday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $5.29.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 20th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.77%.
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s principal investment objective is to seek current income. The Fund may also achieve incidental capital appreciation. To achieve its investment objectives, the Fund invests approximately 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in Asian debt securities, Australian debt securities and New Zealand debt securities.
