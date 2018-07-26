Short Interest in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (FAX) Grows By 31.7%

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 141,653 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the June 29th total of 107,545 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 546,283 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $4.30 on Thursday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $5.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 20th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FAX. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 18.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,023,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after purchasing an additional 316,246 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,384,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 8.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,139,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after purchasing an additional 170,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $689,000.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s principal investment objective is to seek current income. The Fund may also achieve incidental capital appreciation. To achieve its investment objectives, the Fund invests approximately 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in Asian debt securities, Australian debt securities and New Zealand debt securities.

