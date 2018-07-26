Shield Therapeutics’ (STX) “Under Review” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their under review rating on shares of Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Shield Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 6th.

LON:STX opened at GBX 38.50 ($0.51) on Monday. Shield Therapeutics has a 52-week low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 168.50 ($2.23).

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, in the development and commercialization of hospital-focused pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. Its lead product is Feraccru, a novel therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in patients with inflammatory bowel disease.

