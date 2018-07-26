Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) Position Lowered by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 37,388.4% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 113,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 112,913 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 129.4% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth $204,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams opened at $437.29 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1-year low of $326.68 and a 1-year high of $438.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.14. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 46.61% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.11%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (up previously from $410.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $457.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.84.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

