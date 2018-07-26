Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Lowers Stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,900 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9,868.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 20th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Sunday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.76.

In other news, insider Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $183,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,849,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael J. Pederson sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $66,601.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,591.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,459 shares of company stock worth $392,474 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories opened at $65.23 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $48.05 and a 12 month high of $65.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.80%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

