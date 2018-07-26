Shaftesbury (SHABF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shaftesbury (OTCMKTS:SHABF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shaftesbury plc provides property investment services. It invests and manages real estate portfolio such as retail shops, restaurants, cafes, bars, residential properties and offices. Shaftesbury plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of Shaftesbury stock opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. Shaftesbury has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $13.80.

We invest in real estate in London's West End, a location that has many unique features which bring prosperity, resilience and opportunity to the local economy. We focus on central locations close to a renowned concentration of world-class attractions which, together with unmatched shopping and leisure choices, attract huge numbers of domestic and overseas visitors.

