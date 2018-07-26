ServiceNow (NOW) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $631.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.68 million. ServiceNow had a negative return on equity of 10.63% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

Shares of ServiceNow traded up $7.00, hitting $190.86, on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 74,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.23, a PEG ratio of 55.42 and a beta of 1.17. ServiceNow has a one year low of $103.00 and a one year high of $194.81.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on ServiceNow to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $172.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ServiceNow to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.26.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.93, for a total transaction of $6,172,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 282,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,633,003.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.46, for a total value of $74,953.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,202.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 415,187 shares of company stock valued at $72,937,475 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 27,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 71,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 19,999 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 401.7% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,439,564 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $238,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

