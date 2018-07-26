Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (ST) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,193,562 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $113,592,000 after buying an additional 183,744 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,942,479 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $100,679,000 after buying an additional 19,477 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 5,395.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,523,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,495,334 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,477,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,570,000 after buying an additional 275,479 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,139,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,071,000 after buying an additional 11,543 shares during the period.

ST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

ST opened at $52.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.03. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a twelve month low of $43.14 and a twelve month high of $57.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.53.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $198,304.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,768.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey J. Cote sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC would be operating as a holding company for Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. that develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment supplies pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, temperature sensors, and pressure switches.

