Sempra Energy (SRE) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News coverage about Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sempra Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.7894198442495 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NYSE:SRE opened at $115.47 on Thursday. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $100.49 and a fifty-two week high of $122.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 2nd were paid a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.05%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Sempra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $118.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.22.

In related news, Director William G. Ouchi sold 1,918 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $201,006.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

