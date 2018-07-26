Selway Asset Management Sells 4,300 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

Selway Asset Management trimmed its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,375 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 1.7% of Selway Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in QUALCOMM by 318.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,484 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $618,626.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $33,596.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,699. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,255 shares of company stock worth $1,612,477. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM opened at $59.42 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $87.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.51. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $69.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The wireless technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. QUALCOMM had a positive return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 65.61%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Cowen upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. BidaskClub lowered QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.25.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.