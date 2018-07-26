SegWit2x (B2X) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $35,174.00

SegWit2x (CURRENCY:B2X) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. SegWit2x has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $35,174.00 worth of SegWit2x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SegWit2x has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar. One SegWit2x coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00004506 BTC on popular exchanges including Negocie Coins, YoBit, Exrates and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000731 BTC.

VirtualCoin (VC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000144 BTC.

BumbaCoin (BUMBA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Quebecoin (QBC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Dollar Online (DOLLAR) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000161 BTC.

CrevaCoin (CREVA) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LevoPlus (LVPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Tristar Coin (TSTR) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About SegWit2x

SegWit2x (B2X) is a coin. SegWit2x’s total supply is 16,879,800 coins. The official message board for SegWit2x is medium.com/@Segwit2X . SegWit2x’s official Twitter account is @SegWit and its Facebook page is accessible here . SegWit2x’s official website is b2x-segwit.io

SegWit2x Coin Trading

SegWit2x can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Exrates, YoBit and Negocie Coins. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SegWit2x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SegWit2x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SegWit2x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

