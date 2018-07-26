Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN) Shares Sold by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC cut its position in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 4,871.9% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 107,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 105,185 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in Seattle Genetics during the first quarter worth $121,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 128.9% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Seattle Genetics during the second quarter worth $211,000.

Seattle Genetics opened at $70.94 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.61 and a beta of 1.87. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.31 and a 52-week high of $72.02.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $140.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.04 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 29.74% and a negative net margin of 34.51%. Seattle Genetics’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Clay B. Siegall sold 18,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $1,300,726.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren S. Cline sold 12,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $831,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,887. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 972,105 shares of company stock worth $51,109,391 and have sold 86,550 shares worth $5,399,547. 33.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Seattle Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Seattle Genetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 target price on Seattle Genetics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Cann reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.21.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma.

