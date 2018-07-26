Seaport Global Securities Analysts Give Owens Corning (OC) a $72.00 Price Target

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has been given a $72.00 price target by investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on OC. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Nomura upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.68.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $59.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.04. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $56.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 74,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential and commercial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

